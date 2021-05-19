newsbreak-logo
Texas bill would open UIL sports to home-schoolers

By Kendall Keylor
KTEN.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSADLER, Texas (KTEN) -- The Texas House of Representatives has passed a bill that would let home-schooled students participate in public school sports and other UIL activities in the districts where they live. Under the provisions of House Bill 547, students would have to pass one of four standardized tests...

