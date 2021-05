(Oblong) – The Oblong Unit 4 School Board meets this evening for a “Special Board Meeting.” They will be looking at the proposed Intergovernmental Agreement for Cooperative Athletic Teams between Palestine, Hutsonville, and Oblong. There will be time set aside for public comment regarding the Co-Op. Any person wishing to speak will be granted five minutes to make their presentation. Tonight’s meeting will be held in the Oblong High School Gym. The meeting begins at 6 pm.