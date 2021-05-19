Dr. Lawrence Callahan joins SageWest Health Care
Board-certified internist joins SageWest to expand primary care services available to Fremont County residents. Fremont County, Wyo. (May 19, 2021) – SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Lawrence Callahan, MD has joined its staff and will be offering primary care services to patients in Fremont County. Dr. Callahan is one of several physicians to begin practicing in Fremont County this year as SageWest continues to expand healthcare services.county10.com