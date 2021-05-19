Cheat Codes – Hellraisers, Pt 1
Prolific hit-making trio Cheat Codes, popularly known for their smash single "No Promises" (feat. Demi Lovato), has released the first part of their wildly anticipated three-part debut album, Hellraisers Pt. 1. The anthem filled eleven-track-project is highlighted by standout single "Lean On Me (feat. Tinashe)". Hellraisers, Pt. 1 sees the multi-platinum group uniting with an eclectic cast of fellow artists, including Pop superstar Tinashe and Spanish alt-pop singer-songwriter Au/Ra. In addition, the album includes recently released tracks such as "On My Life," "Heaven," "Between Our Hearts (feat. CXLOE)," "Stay (feat. Bryce Vine)," "Washed Up," "Do It All Over (feat. Marc E. Bassy)," "No Chill (feat. Lil Xxel)," and "Hate You + Love You (feat. AJ Mitchell)."