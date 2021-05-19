Cheat Codes – Hellraisers, Pt 1

Moneybagg Yo is setting a high booking fee and has every right to do so with the amount of success coming his way in 2021. Speaking to TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport, the Memphis rapper revealed he’s now charging a whopping $200,000 per show following the release of his new album A Gangsta’s Pain on Friday (April 23). What’s even crazier, he says his show rate was just $2,500 a year ago and believes he can get that figure up to around $500,000 at its peak.