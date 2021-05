Vixen is a 2-year-old Lab mix. “She is a sweet dog that will need some time to decompress. She has lived with dogs in the past but has been stressed with the other dogs she has met here. She is potty trained here and is excellent on a leash. She is set to get spayed next week and she will be ready to find her fur-ever home. She is wonderful with people and has met children to adults in her short time here and done well with all ages.”