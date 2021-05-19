Dua Lipa starring in new campaign for Truly Hard Seltzer

When we die, bury us in one of Dua Lipa's outfits, please and thank you. But in all honesty, Dua Lipa's style is absolutely iconic, and we wish we had even a fraction of her wardrobe. But guess what—you don't need to be a celebrity or a millionaire to reach star-level status like Dua. All you need is a little bit of creativity and a willingness to step outside your comfort zone. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite outfits worn by Dua Lipa, and how you can copy her iconic style.