Dua Lipa starring in new campaign for Truly Hard Seltzer

Who knew a Tuesday night could be so fashionable? The red carpet for the 2021 Brit Awards kicked off at The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, May 11, with stars like Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa striking a fashion forward pose at the ceremony in London. Dua, who donned an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress paired with thigh-high stockings, took home multiple awards, including Female Solo Artist and Album of the Year. And while Olivia, who turned heads in a bright yellow Dior gown on the carpet, is not nominated this year, the "drivers license" singer made her big performance debut at the BRITs. In addition to Olivia and Dua, artists such as Taylor...