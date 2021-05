Looks like an interesting event. Wargaming, developer and publisher of the widely popular, free to play naval combat game World of Warships (WoWS) is pleased to reveal the Longest Night of Museums. The global showcase will feature 15 different historical naval museums from around the globe. Join virtual museum tours and live Q&As with the historians on International Museum Day, May 18, 2021 with over 17 hours of content available to watch for free starting at 3:40 a.m. EDT. The Longest Night of Museums will be streamed live on World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends YouTube and Twitch channels and on Steam.