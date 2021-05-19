Ocasio-Cortez Introduces Resolution in Opposition to Weapons Sales to Israel

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleCongress Member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced a joint resolution Wednesday in opposition to U.S. weapons sales to Israel. The resolution — also introduced by Reps. Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib — aims to stop the sale of $735 million worth of weapons to Israel that are currently in the process of being sold. Her resolution comes during the second week of violence between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian militant group based in Gaza.

