State commission investigating several complaints concerning Hendersonville cemetery

By Jennifer Emert
WLOS.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Cemetery Commission has received eight complaints since Monday, May 17, 2021 about a Henderson County cemetery. Those complaints have the commission reaching out to Shepherd Memorial Park’s owner to intervene on behalf of families who say they’ve been denied access to the grounds. The Memorial Park is located on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville. Shepherd Memorial Park has 20 days to respond.

