Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have been inseparable for years. If a 24-year-old friendship in Hollywood (and counting) is not BFF goals then we don’t know what is. We first fell for Leo and Kate as a lovely couple in 1997, Titanic. Following this, Jack and Rose were circled with some unavoidable rumors about their relationship, considering the chemistry they showed on screen. The duo was reunited on the sets of Revolutionary Road in 2008. More than two decades down the road and the friendship is still as warm and strong as ever. They’ve made it clear that this is a strict BFF zone. They make us believe in friendship.