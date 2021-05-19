5 Things to Know About the macOS Big Sur 11.5 Update

The AirTag is designed to make keeping track of your items easy. This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. The new AirTag tracking tiles that Apple unveiled last month are now available to purchase. AirTags arrive as the iPhone maker is showing a growing interest in helping you track items outside of its Apple devices. Apple recently began allowing its Find My app to locate lost items made by third-party companies.Rumors of a Tile competitor from Apple stretch back to 2019, and the pieces began to fall into place for Apple watchers after AirTag tech was hinted at in the iOS 13 code and when the iPhone 11 was found to have incorporated ultra wideband, or UWB, technology. The groundwork for the gadget was laid even farther back, in 2014, with the iBeacon, a small, inexpensive Bluetooth transmitter that aimed to provide location-based information and services to iPhones. While Bluetooth can track items to within about five meters, UWB can pinpoint them to within 5 to 10 centimeters. Now that the Apple tracking tag has arrived, here’s everything you need to know about the AirTag, including how it works, can you get accessories and how to buy AirTags.Read more: AirTags vs. Tile vs. Samsung SmartTag: Here’s how Apple compares to the competition.