The latest wave of federal COVID-19 aid to Wisconsin has been finalized and published. Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Administration (DOA) are set to receive $2.5 billion in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to use at Evers’ discretion. That is about $700 million less than previously estimated. Gov. Evers, of course, immediately called the reduction in anticipated funding “problematic” and said that the decrease “hurts.” What Gov. Evers failed to mention, and some in the mainstream failed to include in this debate to give it context, is the enormous amount of federal COVID-19 aid that government, state and local, in Wisconsin and individual Wisconsinites have already received.