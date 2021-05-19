newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal: Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli score in injury-time to keep Gunners' European hopes alive after four wins on the trot... as Roy Hodgson is denied the perfect send-off from Selhurst Park

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the record, Arsenal beat Crystal Palace courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli's injury time goal. But the result was almost by the by, although Mikel Arteta may beg to differ. Because this was Roy Hodgson's night, it was always going to be. Despite the defeat, Roy Hodgson was given a rousing...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Selhurst Park#European#Ward#Crystal Palace Courtesy#Injury Time#Guaita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hodgson pinpoints Benteke characteristic behind form

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson commended striker Christian Benteke’s season while speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of Palace’s clash with Aston Villa. Benteke, who has scored eight goals in 29 appearances so far for the Eagles this season, has been a crucial part of the squad this season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hodgson: ‘Eze is at the threshold of a fantastic career’

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before facing Southampton, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson commended midfielder Eberechi Eze on his season so far. Eze, who joined the Eagles this summer from Queens Park Rangers, has been an integral part of the team this season, making 34 appearances so far and scoring four goals.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hodgson outlines aims for congested Premier League close

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before Southampton, Roy Hodgson indicated his aims approaching the final few games of the season. “I don’t think anyone wants this season to fizzle out. Most of the excitement is going to be around the final relegation spot and the top three. “There’s a...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Hodgson brushes aside questions over Crystal Palace future

Roy Hodgson has refused to comment on his future with Crystal Palace. The 73-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season. Speaking before Tuesday's clash with Southampton, Hodgson said: "I don't think any information I impart will be world-shattering anyway for the first part and secondly, as I have said all along, I want to finish this season well and we don't in any way want to do anything that will affect our chances of playing and doing well in the final games.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Crystal Palace want a balanced backroom staff for Roy Hodgson's successor as Selhurst Park outfit seek an experienced coach alongside any prospective new boss - with Frank Lampard, Sean Dyche, Chris Wilder among the managerial candidates

Crystal Palace want an experienced coach to work alongside their next manager as the club prepare for life after Roy Hodgson. While sources are adamant that no final decision on whether Hodgson will leave when his contract expires next weekend has been made, players and staff are convinced the clash against Liverpool on May 23 is to be his last in charge.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Roy Hodgson insists Crystal Palace will do everything in their power to fend off interest in Eberechi Eze, as he insists 'I wasn't contemplating that it was an investment that would only last one season'

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is confident the club will fend off any interest in Eberechi Eze this summer. The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a promising first season in the Premier League following his arrival from QPR in August 2020 in a deal worth £20milliion. He caught the eye again...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Crystal Palace manager Hodgson tightlipped on summer plans

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is tightlipped on his plans beyond the end of the season. Hodgson has refused to reveal if he is set to depart the Selhurst Park club at the end of the season. On reports his departure will be announced this week, he said: “There is...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hodgson: Strong finish will give us confidence

Roy Hodgson says that a strong finish to the season would give his Palace side confidence, as they take on Southampton at St Mary’s this evening. “Finishes and starts to the season are always very important,” he said in his pre-match interview. “You can’t deny or underestimate the importance of them. A lot depends on how the programme pans out.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Benteke credits Hodgson with Palace form

After scoring a third goal in three games with his header against Aston Villa, Christian Benteke said his Crystal Palace form is a credit to the faith manager Roy Hodgson has shown him. The forward has now scored nine goals this season and, speaking after the Villans game, said: "I...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa: match preview

Aston Villa could have a problem in defence with Matty Cash ruled out and Tyrone Mings doubtful but they will have top scorer Ollie Watkins back from suspension. Villa struggled in front of goal in the 0-0 draw with Everton on Thursday so the return of Watkins, who was serving a one-match ban after his sending off against Leeds, will be a welcome one for Dean Smith. Palace could make changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Southampton on Tuesday but Christian Benteke, who has found goalscoring form towards the end of the campaign, is expected to retain his place in attack. A large proportion of Roy Hodgson’s squad are out of contract in the summer and, with Premier League safety secured, they have an opportunity to impress potential new employers. Rich Flower.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

As it happened: Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace

It was Christian Benteke's goal within two minutes that set the ball rolling for a thoroughly enjoyable evening of Premier League football. Southampton responded well to the early blow, with Danny Ings scoring on the turn to level the scoreline. This was a Saints team that had arisen as dark...