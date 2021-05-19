Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal: Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli score in injury-time to keep Gunners' European hopes alive after four wins on the trot... as Roy Hodgson is denied the perfect send-off from Selhurst Park
For the record, Arsenal beat Crystal Palace courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli's injury time goal. But the result was almost by the by, although Mikel Arteta may beg to differ. Because this was Roy Hodgson's night, it was always going to be. Despite the defeat, Roy Hodgson was given a rousing...www.chatsports.com