World's Biggest Vaccine Producer Says It Won't Export Doses Until End Of 2021

Although Americans tend to look inwards when it comes to foreign affairs, the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic may soon compel a change in outlook. Statistics explain why. About a third of the people who live in high-income countries like the U.S. are vaccinated, which means their citizens are hoping to soon return to something resembling normal life. On the other hand, only 0.2 percent of people have gotten the shots in low-income countries like India, which now experiencing a horrific COVID-19 outbreak. This means that that the COVID-19 virus will continue to circulate for months, raising the chances that it will mutate into forms that render vaccines ineffective.