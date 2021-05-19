newsbreak-logo
World's Biggest Vaccine Producer Says It Won't Export Doses Until End Of 2021

wkms.org
 6 hours ago

The world's biggest vaccine producer, the Serum Institute in India, says it won't export any more COVID-19 vaccines until the end of the year — leaving dozens of countries without supplies.

