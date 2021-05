The away side wore their illustrious white third strip for the final match of the campaign, having failed to win a single game whilst sporting it. A day in which the Aston Villa goalkeeper was called up for his national team of Argentina ahead of the Copa America was overshadowed following his difficult display conceding three goals. In an uncharacteristic display, the goalkeeper’s distribution lacked conviction with just a 62% pass completion rate. Despite this, the Argentinian made five saves, which kept the away side in the contest at the time with two of those being impressive reflex saves from short distance.