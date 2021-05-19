Hiker 'hoisted out by pure muscle' after rock knocked him unconscious at Palouse Falls

This is the time of year when the landscapes of Central and Eastern Washington are so beautiful you would think they are Claude Monet paintings come to life. May and early June offer opportunities to enjoy splashes of yellow, white, pink and purple across the hills. But what flowers are they? Well, the yellow flowers that look somewhat like low growing sunflowers growing in clusters are arrowleaf balsamroot. Those small white or pink flowers with five petals each? Likely phlox. And those purple conical flowers? Those would be lupine. Do you see splashes of pink in the bushes? Those may well be wild roses, also called the Nootka rose. All of these flowers are in full bloom now but don’t wait to enjoy them, because these blooms will fade in June and in some places, as early as late May.