Colorado Government

Colorado Aims for a Million EVs

By Martin Rosenberg
energycentral.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleExperienced journalist, executive conference architect, strategic thinker with a demonstrated history of working in information services. Strong professional skilled in Copywriting, Editing... Colorado leaders aim to have close to one-million electric vehicles zooming about the state by 2030. In this episode of Grid Talk, host Marty Rosenberg talks Alice Jackson...

energycentral.com
EnvironmentPosted by
Benzinga

Convoy Aims To Save 3 Million Pounds Of CO2 In 2021

During the 2020 calendar year, Convoy — a digital freight network company that is already carbon-neutral — helped customers save 1.6 million pounds in carbon emissions. From mid-2019 to Dec. 31, 2020, Convoy's emissions savings totaled 2.19 million pounds of CO2. Encouraged by its progress, Convoy has a significantly larger...
California GovernmentDearborn Press & Guide

California Gets New $200 Million EV Infrastructure Investment

While President Biden's American Jobs Plan includes a robust electric vehicle infrastructure component that could put 500,000 more charging stations into the ground in the U.S., the truth is that things are already moving in that direction. For example, Electrify America (EA) announced more details of its big EV charging...
California BusinessAutoweek.com

Electrify America Details Next $200 Million EV Investment Plan

Next 30-month investment round by Electrify America will include Green City projects for Long Beach-Wilmington in California. The station builder will focus on EV infrastructure for trucks and buses in the Los Angeles area. The next 30-month investment plan will include EV infrastructure in several new metro areas, currently underserved...
Colorado GovernmentWyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyo., Colorado to receive $1 million in settlement in magazine subscription scam

CHEYENNE – Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser have announced a joint settlement of lawsuits filed against two companies that targeted consumers nationwide with deceptive mailers that sold overpriced magazine subscriptions designed to look like renewal notices for consumers’ legitimate existing subscriptions. The Wyoming and...
Colorado GovernmentKKTV

Colorado hits huge milestone: 2 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado has had notched a big victory in the war against COVID-19. As of Thursday, more than 2 million Coloradans are fully vaccinated against the virus!. “I want to congratulate every Coloradan who has received their vaccine. Not only are you protecting yourself, but you’re powering the Colorado comeback and energizing our economy,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “And for everyone who is still unvaccinated, I want you to know that getting the vaccine is free, quick and easy. Make a plan today, and take the first step toward ending this pandemic and protecting your family. Vaccinated Coloradans are experiencing the joy of safely seeing their grandparents again, or finally getting together with friends for dinner without the fear or guilt of endangering their lives. There are even brighter days ahead Colorado, and this life-saving vaccine is going to get us there.”
Politicselectrive.com

New York adds $30 million to EV subsidy fund

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that an additional $30 million is now available through the New York State ‘Drive Clean Rebate’ program to assist more consumers to lease or purchase a battery-electric car or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The strengthening of the subsidy pot comes at an important...
Colorado GovernmentWestword

Colorado Marijuana Sales Over $560 Million From January through March

Colorado dispensaries set another record in March, according to the state Department of Revenue, accounting for over $207 million in marijuana sales that month. So far in 2021, January, February and March have each set sales records for their respective months, with the highest totals since recreational dispensaries opened in 2014. Sales for the three months combined add up to over $561.7 million — which is almost 22 percent ahead of the pace for the first quarter of 2020.
Colorado GovernmentAllOutdoor.com

Windy Gap Bypass Project Aims to Reconnect the Colorado River

The Colorado River gives life all across the western US. Its drainage basin covers 246,000 square miles and directly influences seven western states. As you might imagine the Colorado River begins in the state of Colorado and serves over 40 million people and irrigates nearly five million acres of farmland before it enters Mexico. It is the hardest-working river in the West. The river also provides some of the finest trout fishing in the country and attracts millions of dollars in associated outdoor-related revenue to local communities. So, in essence it is critical to the survival of the Western US and its wildlife. The Windy Gap Bypass Project aims to reconnect the Colorado River in a critical area.
Personal Financethedetroitbureau.com

UAW Taking Aim at Tax Credits for Mexican-made EVs

The United Auto Workers has rekindled a long-running war about trade with Mexico but is now aiming at a new target — tax credits for battery-electric vehicles that car makers desire from the Biden administration. The union wants to stop companies such as General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis...
Massachusetts Businesschargedevs.com

6K invests $25 million in EV battery material development

Battery material manufacturer 6K has announced the creation of a Center of Excellence for its 6K Energy division, which will focus on the development of sustainable battery materials for EVs, grid storage and consumer goods. The company will invest $25 million over the next two years to triple the size of its facility in North Andover, Massachusetts. The company will expand the size of its product development team and enhance material testing capabilities.
Medical & BiotechCleanTechnica

New $240 Million VC Fund 2150 Takes Aim At The Carbon Footprint Of Cities

The level of energy consumption and carbon emissions that can be attributed to the world’s cities is astronomical. It is estimated that cities are responsible for 70% of all carbon emissions and consume more than two-thirds of the world’s energy. Given that an increasing amount of the global population is moving to cities, and it’s clear to see that this is a trend that will get worse before it gets better, unless it is addressed. The new VC fund 2150 recognizes that if the carbon footprint of cities can be reduced, then the knock-on effects will be huge. To this effect, it has launched the fund with $240 million in starting capital and a mission to clean up global cities.
GovernmentTaos News

Editorial: No downside to EV infrastructure

With Kit Carson Electric's new energy initiatives and President Joe Biden's push for infrastructure renovations, Taos is starting to turn its eye towards pursuing an old flame: the electric vehicle. Taos is something of an enigma. It's steeped in tradition, but also enjoys a spot on the cutting edge. By...