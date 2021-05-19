Deeper Purpose Church opens up non-profit preschool in High Springs

Women are amazing. Lets just admit it. But Women's History is often lost or hidden behind other stories. In this episode of The Classified History Podcast we dive into the stories of some of the trailblazing women of Alachua County. Mackenzie Pizzio, the curator of the exhibit Trailblazers: 150 Years of Alachua County Women, joins the show to highlight eleven women she has profiled in the exhibit. The only living trailblazer on the list Vivian Washington File will join us, and don't skip past this, She will talk about her time as a nurse in the local hospitals during segregation and her fight to desegregate the local hospitals and doctors offices. So join us for this episode. Thank you.