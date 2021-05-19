newsbreak-logo
Deeper Purpose Church opens up non-profit preschool in High Springs

By Ruelle Fludd
WCJB
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -A church in High Springs is expanding its congregation to include tiny tots now that they’ve opened up a non-profit preschool. Deeper Purpose Kids Academy opened a month ahead of schedule to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The school provides a non-denominational Christian curriculum and is accredited by Green Apple Accreditation, a faith-based agency. Headteacher Jeslynne Cason, said the pre-school fills a need in the community.

