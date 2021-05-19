Spearfish to Prohibit Cannabis use in Public Places
SPEARFISH, S.D. — The Spearfish City Council is updating the City Code to prohibit the consumption of cannabis in public places. Starting July 1, the voter-approved medical marijuana measure, Initiated Measure 26 (IM-26), will be in effect for the state of South Dakota. However, City Attorney Ashley McDonald explained that nothing within the state statute permits, nor prohibits, the smoking of or consumpton of marijuana in public, so the City needs to adopt an ordinance to clarify.www.newscenter1.tv