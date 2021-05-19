Spearfish to Prohibit Cannabis use in Public Places

OPINION — America’s farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners have an important role to play in combating the climate crisis and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, by sequestering carbon in soils, grasses, trees, and other vegetation and sourcing sustainable bioproducts and fuels.” That is an excerpt taken from a news release from the Whitehouse about the executive order on tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad. President Biden has made it clear that he wants to address climate change and that has left some of us in agriculture feeling a little uneasy.