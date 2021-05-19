newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Memphis Rallies and Walks-Off Winner

milb.com
 3 hours ago

*MEMPHIS, Tennessee – * One night after falling short in 11 innings, the Memphis Redbirds would not be denied on Wednesday afternoon, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally back and beat the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate, Cincinnati Reds), 6-5, on a sunny day at AutoZone Park.

www.milb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Szczur
Person
Zack Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#The Game Awards#Home Run#Memphis Rallies#The Memphis Redbirds#The Louisville Bats Lrb#Cincinnati Reds Rrb#Triple A Affiliate#The St Louis Cardinals#Autozone Park#Louisville Bats#Rally#Runs#Hits#Left Field#Lhp Zack Thompson#Lead#Memphis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Tennessee SportsLaFollette Press

WALK-OFF

Cougars come from behind to beat Cumberland Gap in rain-soaked thriller. Riley Goins rounded second base and flashed a smile as the Campbell County dugout emptied onto Brown-Archer Field and ran toward him. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE...
Florida SportsHerald Tribune

Riverview holds off late Sickles' rally

The plan was for Pip Smalley to close out the victory for starter Karson Ligon and the Riverview High baseball team. The plan worked but it got interesting at the end. Smalley recorded a strikeout with the bases loaded to preserve the Rams’ 4-3 victory over Tampa Sickles in the Class 7A-Region 2 quarterfinals Friday night at Suncoast Technical College.
Baseballchatsports.com

Toreros sweep Pepperdine with walk-off win

Designated hitter Thomas Luevano led off the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday with a walk. Four runs and two outs later, he strode to the plate again, the bases loaded, needing only to get on base to finish the inning he started and make the Toreros walk-off winners. Luevano didn’t need to swing his bat. The first pitch from Pepperdine reliever Dane Morrow hit USD’s slugger square in the back, sending Luevano to first and the Toreros into delirium.
Minnesota Sportsknsiradio.com

Tech Walks-Off Alexandria

SAINT CLOUD (KNSI) — The St. Cloud Tech Tigers defeated the Alexandria Cardinals in high school baseball action on Thursday night. The Cardinals scored twice in the 5th inning. The first coming on a Lake Hagen RBI single. The other came on a Tigers throwing error. The Tigers scored three...
MLBchatsports.com

Oscar Gonzalez walks off Akron in season opener

The Cleveland system got off to a great start on Tuesday, with Columbus and Lynchburg jumping out to big early leads and rolling to victory, while Akron decided to make its victory a bit more dramatic with a walk-off three-run home run. Several of the top prospects in the system...
Colorado SportsPosted by
9NEWS

Broomfield baseball rallies late, walks off ThunderRidge

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Broomfield baseball team had its back against the wall. Down to their final out and trailing ThunderRidge by two runs, it appeared the Eagles were about to start their 2021 season out with defeat Thursday afternoon on their home field. That's when the rally happened. One...
Baseballchatsports.com

Chuck Nazty walks off to split doubleheader

After a rainout on Monday, The Force was not with the Rockies in Game 1 of this doubleheader. 12-4 was a lopsided final score, but it doesn’t even tell half the story of “The Nightmare on Blake Street” that was Game 1. Where even is the Márq?. Germán Márquez, touted...
Wyoming Sportsruralradio.com

Zephyrs win opener in walk-off fashion

Opening night for the 2021 legion baseball season for the WESTCO Zephyrs produced a late run for the win and plenty to build on moving forward as the Z’s knocked off Douglas, WY by the final of 5-4 at Cleveland Field. After Douglas got two runs in the top of...
California Sportsgostanford.com

No. 16 Cardinal Walks Off with Opener in Thirteen

STANFORD, Calif. – Sophomore Brock Jones delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 13th inning as No. 9 Stanford (25-9, 11-5 Pac-12) walked off with a 5-4 victory over No. 9 Arizona (31-12, 15-7 Pac-12) on Friday night from Sunken Diamond. Jones came to the plate with runners...
Nebraska SportsNorfolk Daily News

Wayne walk-off earns split with Upper Iowa

WAYNE — Wayne State used a walk-off sacrifice fly from right-fielder Alex Logelin to earn the Wildcats a 9-8 win in the opening game of a two-game set with Upper Iowa in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball action here at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne on Wednesday afternoon.
College Sportschatsports.com

Walk-Off Homer Gives Ducks Opener

EUGENE — Terra McGowan's two-run home run in the seventh inning Friday gave No. 12 Oregon a 2-1, walk-off victory over No. 7 Arizona at Jane Sanders Stadium. The Ducks (32-13, 10-9 Pac-12) didn't have a baserunner through six innings. But senior Haley Cruse led off the seventh with a single, and McGowan launched a one-out home run over the netting several dozen feet above the wall in left field to give Oregon the win.
Sportsnhfrontpage.com

Berlin softball walks off with win over Woodsville

BERLIN — The Berlin softball team picked up a big win on Wednesday, April 28, walking off with a 12-11 win over Woodsville. Mak Peare got the start for the Mountaineers in the pitching circle and set the Engineers down in order in the first inning and the Berlin girls got on the board in the bottom of the inning, plating three runs, all with two outs.
Oklahoma Sportsbartlesvilleradio.com

Eagles Escape with Walk-Off Win in KCAC Tournament

The Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball team needed a comeback effort to top Bethany 7-6 in the first round of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament. The Eagles trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the third inning before cranking up their offense to get the win. Danny Perez ended things with a walk-off single.
Lamoure, NDnewsdakota.com

Loboes Walk-off Tornadoes In Seventh

LAMOURE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Garrett Hebl’s line drive single to left center field score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning lifting LaMoure-Litchville-Marion to a 5-4 win over Oakes in baseball Tuesday night at Townsend Field. Oakes had taken the lead in the top of the seventh when...
Oregon Sportsarizonawildcats.com

Oregon Walks Off with Game 1 Win

EUGENE, Ore. -- Hanah Bowen took a perfect game into the the bottom of the seventh, but 12th-ranked Oregon walked off with a 2-1 victory on a two-run Terra McGowan home run, Oregon's second hit of the night. Bowen was masterful in the game, retiring the first 18 Ducks she...
Florida SportsWCJB

Belleview rallies to knock off Dunnellon in Regional Quarterfinal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Belleview Rattlers Softball team entered Wednesday night’s Class 4A Region 2 Quarterfinal game undefeated against the Dunnellon Tigers this season, but would require some late-game heroics to move to 3-0. In the top of the 1st, the Tigers jumped on the Rattlers with a leadoff home run by Camren Darnell. She took a big cut at the third pitch she saw from Belleview starting pitcher, Lauren Reimsnyder, and connected barrel to ball that launched it high and far over the wall in left field to put Dunnellon up 1-0.
Massachusetts Sportsstonehillskyhawks.com

Baseball Rallies for Game 2 Win, 7-6, Bentley Walks Off in Game 1

Lucier went 3-for-7, drove in 2 runs and earned his first-career save on the mound. EASTON, Massachusetts (May 8, 2021) – The Stonehill College baseball team (17-14, 12-12 NE10) split with Bentley University (16-10, 15-9 NE10) Saturday afternoon on DeFelice Field in the final regular season series, as the Falcons walked off in game one, 3-2, and the Skyhawks rallied and held on for a 7-6 win in game two.
NBANBA

Joseph, Ellington come off injured list to power Pistons past Memphis

Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 111-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. FRESH LEGS – With the Pistons missing so many backcourt players – Killian Hayes was out due to illness in addition to Josh Jackson and Hamidou Diallo being unavailable – two veterans who’ve missed the past four games, Cory Joseph and Wayne Ellington, were back in the mix. It looked like the rest did them good, too. Joseph helped the Pistons get off to a strong start with eight points and six assists in the first quarter on his way to a double-double with 18 points and 11 assists. Ellington reminded the Pistons what the threat of his 3-point shot does to bend opposing defenses. He got off 10 attempts in his 25 minutes and hit six to loosen up the Memphis defense and create driving and cutting lanes for teammates. That accounted for all of his 18 points, making him one of seven Pistons in double figures. Whether it was the injection the two steady veterans or something bigger than that, the Pistons limited their turnovers (12) and were stingy about sending Memphis to the free-throw line (11 of 17). Memphis led by seven points early, but the Pistons surged into the lead four minutes into the second quarter, built it to 10 points in the third quarter and never trailed. Memphis got as close as two points with six minutes to play, but the Pistons went on an 8-1 run and held Memphis without a basket for nearly four minutes to expand their lead to nine.