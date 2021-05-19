Memphis Rallies and Walks-Off Winner

Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 111-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. FRESH LEGS – With the Pistons missing so many backcourt players – Killian Hayes was out due to illness in addition to Josh Jackson and Hamidou Diallo being unavailable – two veterans who’ve missed the past four games, Cory Joseph and Wayne Ellington, were back in the mix. It looked like the rest did them good, too. Joseph helped the Pistons get off to a strong start with eight points and six assists in the first quarter on his way to a double-double with 18 points and 11 assists. Ellington reminded the Pistons what the threat of his 3-point shot does to bend opposing defenses. He got off 10 attempts in his 25 minutes and hit six to loosen up the Memphis defense and create driving and cutting lanes for teammates. That accounted for all of his 18 points, making him one of seven Pistons in double figures. Whether it was the injection the two steady veterans or something bigger than that, the Pistons limited their turnovers (12) and were stingy about sending Memphis to the free-throw line (11 of 17). Memphis led by seven points early, but the Pistons surged into the lead four minutes into the second quarter, built it to 10 points in the third quarter and never trailed. Memphis got as close as two points with six minutes to play, but the Pistons went on an 8-1 run and held Memphis without a basket for nearly four minutes to expand their lead to nine.