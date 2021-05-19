OPINION: Thank you for speaking up for Sunrise
It’s been said you don’t know how many friends you have until you really need them. True friends step up when they see their friend going through a challenging time. Sunrise Children’s Services has faced a challenging time recently as their efforts to renew their contract as a foster care provider have been blocked by the state. Sunrise appears to be facing discrimination from the state due to their deeply help Christian convictions.www.kentuckytoday.com