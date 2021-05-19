OPINION: Thank you for speaking up for Sunrise

The members of the Newcastle Volunteer Fire Dept. wish to express their gratitude to the many people and businesses that supported the Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser and Auction on May 1st. For each of you that either purchased a meal or placed a bid in the auction and the businesses and individuals who donated the auction items we say Thank You. Your help made the event a huge success. Too the Auctioneers, Kim & Chad Dodson Thank You. From the bottom of every Newcastle Volunteer Fire Dept Members Heart we say “Thank You and Job Well Done.” Gary Dean Bohannon Jr. Fire Chief.