Kali Uchis Earns First Hot Latin Songs Chart No. 1 With 'Telepatía'

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShe becomes the first female soloist without an accompanied act to lead since 2012 and bumps Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez's "Dakiti" from No. 1 after 27 weeks. Kali Uchis scores her first No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart as ”Telepatía” ascends 2-1 on the May 22-dated survey. Uchis is the first female soloist without an accompanied act to reach No. 1 since 2012.

