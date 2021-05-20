Kali Uchis Earns First Hot Latin Songs Chart No. 1 With 'Telepatía'

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week's picks below. Anitta’s highly awaited “Girl From Rio” is finally out and it did not disappoint. Fusing traditional bossa nova with trap melodies, the English-language track samples the timeless 1962 hit "Garota de Ipanema" ("The Girl From Ipanema") and pays tribute to Brazilian women. “Hot girls, where I'm from, we don't look like models/ Tan lines, big curves and the energy glows/ You'll be falling in love with the girl from Rio,” Anitta kicks off the track. In the music video, directed by Giovanni Bianco, we see two sides of Anitta: the pinup girl and the beach bum. At the beach, she’s joined by a diverse group of people, further proving that the “girls from Rio” are beautiful and authentic. “I’m so happy,” she previously told Billboard. “It’s my favorite song ever that I have done in my life. I want people to get to know Brazil and my music.” -- JESSICA ROIZ.