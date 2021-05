West Ham fights for a place in the 2021-22 Champions League as it faces Everton at London Stadium on Sunday, May 9 (5/9/2021). West Ham vs. Everton is one of 10 exciting matches scheduled for Matchday 35 in the English Premier League. In the United States, seven matches will air on the cable TV channels NBC, NBCSN, Universo and Telemundo, while four will be on Peacock Premium. West Ham vs. Everton will be on NBCSN, Telemundo and Peacock Premium.