Kentucky Government

Christian County Health Department will bring vaccine clinics to businesses

Hoptown Chronicle
 6 hours ago
The Christian County Health Department has scheduled two off-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday, May 26, and will consider requests for additional clinics at businesses and facilities, officials announced.

The first scheduled clinic will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel, 777 Winners Way off Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The second one will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Crofton City Hall, 101 E. Mill St.

The health department will administer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to anyone who is at least 18 years old. The Moderna vaccine requires two shots. Johnson & Johnson is a one-shot vaccine. No appointment is required, said department spokeswoman Amanda Sweeney Brunt.

In addition to the Oak Grove and Crofton vaccine clinics, the health department is offering to provide additional clinics at businesses or facilities in the county that request them. Anyone interested in a clinic should use this Survey Monkey link to provide information to the health department.

The health department also administers COVID-19 vaccines by appointment on Thursdays at the department, 1700 Canton St. Its regional vaccine site at the James E. Bruce Convention Center closed on May 18.

(Jennifer P. Brown is the editor and founder of Hoptown Chronicle. Reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org.)

