Congress & Courts

Cruz Calls On Biden Administration to Replenish Israel’s Iron Dome

By Chad Hasty
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

United States Senator Ted Cruz led a group of Republican senators Wednesday in calling for the Biden administration to stand with Israel as Israelis are under constant attack from "Iran-backed terrorist groups including Hamas." Sen. Cruz laid part of the blame for the current conflict at the feet of the...

