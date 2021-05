The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh. Earlier this year, it gaveth in the form of Northwestern defense end Andrew “Eku” Leota and West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller. This week it has taketh with former 4-stars Jaren Handy, Jay Hardy and Chris Thompson Jr. announcing their intentions to enter the portal along with backup QB Chayil Garnett. Chances are good, it shall taketh more in the coming days as well. But as always so too shall it giveth.