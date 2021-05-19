newsbreak-logo
Two Mountain Passes To Close Thursday

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA – Stormy weather heading into the Sierra Nevada will close two of the mountain passes and no reopening date has been given. The approaching potential wicked weather has forced the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to schedule the closure of Highway 108/Sonora Pass in Tuolumne County and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass in Calaveras County at noon Thursday, May 20th. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory as snow showers are expected to increase late tonight and Thursday and may impact travel over the higher passes by Thursday evening. Up to 4 to 6 inches of snow could be dumped above 6,000 feet, according to the weather service. Caltrans has relayed that there is no estimated time when the passes will be reopened.

