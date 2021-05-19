newsbreak-logo
Illinois Obituaries

Levi L. Lathrop, 99

 6 hours ago

BRIDGEPORT — Levi L. Lathrop, age 99 of Bridgeport, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born Oct. 23, 1921 in Sumner to Dennis and Mabel (Petty) Lathrop. On June 29, 1947 in Newton, Levi married Muriel Foster. She preceded him in death on March 10, 1995. As a young man, Levi served his country as a member of the United States Navy during World War II. Once he returned and furthered his education, he began a career in education. He received his Master’s Degree from the University of Illinois. He taught at Washington Grade School for 16 years and then three years at Brookside school as a teacher and principal. For the last 16 years of his career in education, he taught at Olney Central College in the Life Science department.

