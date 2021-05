I’m so excited that more kids can now get protected against COVID-19 by vaccination! This is a huge step forward on the path back to normal. As a pediatrician, I see every day how much families struggle with life under COVID and how much kids can suffer with the resulting isolation and stress. As President of the NC Pediatric Society (NCPeds), I hear from doctors around the state that they share these concerns about what COVID-life is doing to children and are excited by the promise COVID vaccination brings. I also hear questions from parents.