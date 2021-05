Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center has been named one of the Top 10 career and technical schools in the nation. It's a really awesome extension of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. High school students have the opportunity to learn actual real-world job skills. Students don't have to go to an EVSC high school to attend classes. If your child goes to a North or South Gibson, Spencer, Posey, Vanderburgh or Warrick county school, they can enroll at SICTC.