Hindcast: Anchorage’s past week in weather

By Jessica Cherry
Anchorage Press
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring smells have started, as the green begins to grow. Like leaf buds, we are inching out into the world slowly now, unmasking in polite company. Before we even test the waters, though, new fears take hold. My aging parents decide to leave the only life they’ve ever known, to start over in a big, unfamiliar place, closer to their grown children. I question that decision but it’s already done, in a split second, the ancestral home, one hundred and forty years, is fully left behind. We have certain ideas about the life we’re living and that we’re going to live for some time and then those can change, overnight.

