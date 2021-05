A 2-year-old boy in Virginia was found safe with a shaved head following a kidnapping from a church’s nursery.Noah Gabriel Trout, according to authorities, was abducted from Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, Virginia, on Sunday, and was found the following day in a trailer roughly 70 miles away.Investigators were able to find the 2-year-old in a trailer belonging to alleged kidnapper Nancy Renee Fridley, aged 44, with assistance from the local branch of the FBI and Virginia state police.The sheriff’s office in Giles County said on Monday afternoon that Noah was found in part thanks to CCTV footage in the...