Ashley Moody, tax collectors team up to fight crime

By A.G. Gancarski
floridapolitics.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Attorney General continues to get creative. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody rolled out a new alliance with tax collectors in Jacksonville Wednesday. A media release from the AG’s office noted that “beginning today, information and resources about important statewide crime-fighting and prevention initiatives, including combating human trafficking and the opioid epidemic, avoiding scams and anonymously reporting crime, will be on display in tax collector offices across Florida.”

