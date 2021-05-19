Ashley Moody, tax collectors team up to fight crime
The Attorney General continues to get creative. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody rolled out a new alliance with tax collectors in Jacksonville Wednesday. A media release from the AG’s office noted that “beginning today, information and resources about important statewide crime-fighting and prevention initiatives, including combating human trafficking and the opioid epidemic, avoiding scams and anonymously reporting crime, will be on display in tax collector offices across Florida.”floridapolitics.com