Auburn baseball’s 2021 season is coming down to the wire, but not in the way the Tigers had hoped back when the spring began. Auburn (20-23, 6-18 SEC) sits last in the SEC’s West division and second-to-last in the entire conference, standing ahead of last-place Missouri by one game. Auburn’s NCAA Tournament hopes are a long shot, but the team remains one of four SEC squads battling for the final two spots in the conference tournament set to start May 25 in Hoover.