Auburn cornerback Marco Domio enters transfer portal
Cornerback Marco Domio has become the sixth Auburn player to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of spring ball four weeks ago, Auburn Undercover learned Wednesday. The group includes four players from the 2020 class (Domio, cornerback Kamal Hadden, safety Chris Thompson Jr., quarterback Chayil Garnett and defensive tackle Jay Hardy) and one from 2019 (edge rusher Jaren Handy). All but Garnett are former four-star prospects.247sports.com