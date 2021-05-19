newsbreak-logo
BMG PRODUCTION MUSIC ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH EXPAND MUSIC IN ACCESS-TO-INDUSTRY INITIATIVE

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBMG Production Music (BMGPM)—the world’s fastest-growing production music company, servicing the film, broadcast, games and advertising industries—has announced its partnership with educational organisation Expand Music. The collaboration will see BMGPM provide work and development opportunities for ‘Expand Access’ participants aged 16 to 19 from underrepresented backgrounds as part of its access-to-industry initiative.

radiofacts.com
