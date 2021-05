These days, it seems there is no issue that can’t be politicized. For proof, you need look no further than the past year and the politicization of a public health disaster, the COVID-19 pandemic. Over a year since its start and five months removed from the first publicly available vaccine, it would seem reasonable to expect our division to have diminished. Instead, after 572,000 deaths and 32 million cases, we keep finding new ways to argue about it.