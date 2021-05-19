newsbreak-logo
Biden’s Court Reform Committee launches

 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCommittee members swear oaths at Zoom’s first public meeting. President Biden’s Supreme Court Committee held its first public meeting on Wednesday. Although the meeting mainly consisted of various forms of formalities, the commissioners previewed some of the issues they will study in the next six months, including increasing the number of judges, imposing term limits, reducing the court’s jurisdiction or requiring the court to only account for the majority. proposal. Members of Congress can invalidate bills of Congress.

