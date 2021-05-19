Biden’s Court Reform Committee launches

President Biden has put forward an ambitious agenda involving infrastructure, daycare, education, climate concerns and more. His proposal to pay for these programs by taxing corporations and the wealthy runs head-on into Grover Norquist’s “Americans for Tax Reform” never mentioned pledge signed by all Republicans to not raise taxes; any taxes at any time. This is one reason the federal gas tax has not risen since 1993 even though prices have gone up and more efficient cars use less gas.