Apple seeds first betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, macOS 11.5, and watchOS 7.6 to developers

By Evan Selleck
idownloadblog.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has not yet released iOS 14.6 to the public quite yet, but that’s not stopping the company from moving right along with the next update anyway. On Wednesday, Apple seeded the first betas of not just iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 to developers, but also tvOS 14.7, macOS Big Sur 11.5, and watchOS 7.6 as well. At the time of publication it remains unknown what’s new in the latest pre-release software. It’s likely that Apple will keep the new features to a minimum, especially considering Apple is set to unveil the bigger iOS update at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference at the beginning of June.

www.idownloadblog.com
