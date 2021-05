Every year at this time, there are an ever-increasing number of rumors about the next iPhone, and 2021 is no exception. Along with the Spring Loaded event Apple held on April 20, rumors about the next major iPhone are rampant. The iPhone 12 family is six months old and yet there are already a plethora of leaks and speculation about the next iPhone, which may be known as the iPhone 13. (Or it could be the iPhone 12S, or just the “iPhone” like the fourth-gen iPad. Maybe it will be the iPhone 21 because it’s 2021?)