Wichita, KS

Rain chances lower over the next few days

By Peyton Sanders
KWCH.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says rain chances will be lower for most of the state over the next few days. Evening showers will be diminishing as we head into the night, but patchy drizzle and fog could develop by early Thursday morning over portions of south central Kansas.

www.kwch.com
