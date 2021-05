Lydia Zvereva's life could have been cut short by an air crash on many occasions. But, in the end, it was not flying that killed her. "In showing Russian women the way into aviation, I invite them to follow me towards complete victory over the air," said Lydia Zvereva, the first aviatrix (female aviator) in Russian history. In her short life, she became famous not only as a pilot, but also as an aircraft designer.