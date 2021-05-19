newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama Lifestyle

Summertime Fun at Bellingrath Gardens & Home

WALA-TV FOX10
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is finally here! If you’re looking for some family-fun, outdoor activities right here along the Gulf Coast, Bellingrath Gardens has you covered. There are dozens of events on tap, including Wonderful Wednesdays. The Gardens’ Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Sally Ericson, joins Lenise Ligon to break down each week’s plans.

www.fox10tv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Magnolia, AL
Mobile, AL
Lifestyle
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Garden#Outdoor Gardening#Fun Home#Outdoor Activities#Lunch#The Bellingrath Home#The Bellingrath Gift Shop#Wildnative Delta Safaris#Horticulture#Home Foundation#Cascade Chrysanthemums#Cascading Chrysanthemums#Garden Renovations#Native Birds#Fowl River#Visit Bellingrath Org#Floral Borders#Cruise Times#Adults#Gulf Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Country
China
Related
Alabama Lifestyleadvertisergleam.com

Home & Garden - Twig dieback hits peaches

There are some things that may be sweet as a peach but seeing a peach crop affected by twig dieback is not one of them. There are various plant diseases that can cause the twigs, branches and shoots of a peach tree to die. Alabama Cooperative Extension System Plant Pathologist Ed Sikora offers information about what causes twig dieback, its symptoms and how to manage the disorder in peach trees.
Yogatheadvocate.com

Head to the Botanic Gardens at Burden for weekend fun

A weekend full of fun is scheduled at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane, as part of the nationwide Go Public Gardens Days. Admission is free on May 15 and May 16. Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. May 15 with activities ending at 2 p.m.
Animalssjpl.org

Home & Garden Highlight: Pollinators

Bees! Butterflies! Birds! These magnificent creatures are responsible for pollinating the plants of this world. Though we depend on them to help our gardens and landscapes flourish, their populations have started to decline due to a number of environmental factors. We can help reverse some of the effects of these factors through education, the creation of sanctuaries, and mindful gardening practices.
GardeningThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

SOUTHERN GARDENING: Try rosemary and thyme in home gardens, containers

When looking at all the plants growing in landscapes, I’m reminded that each plant has a role in the story of that garden. And most garden stories have plants with sidekicks that you always find side by side. A garden story that I recently enjoyed was the British TV show,...
GardeningNebraskaTV

Melinda's Garden Moment: fun plants for kids

Eyeballs, brains, firecrackers and popcorn can help persuade the youngsters in your life to start gardening. These plants add a bit of fun and possibly some gruesome beauty to any garden or container. Just give the popcorn cassia (Senna didymobotrya) a gentle pet for a whiff of popcorn. Or sniff...
Virginia Lifestylebreezejmu.org

Top 6 essential summertime experiences near Harrisonburg

With a grueling semester come to a close many JMU students are yearning for some much-needed downtime during the summer season. Staying the summer in Harrisonburg can be tricky for some students with a new surplus of free time. Thankfully, there’s a treasure trove of fun attractions in the Harrisonburg area, promising students a summer of excitement and adventure.
York, PAPosted by
FOX 43

The York Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

YORK, Pa. — The 53rd Annual York Builders Association (YBA) Home and Garden Show is set to return to the Weis Arena at the York Fairgrounds May 7 to 9. "The York Home and Garden Show provides inspiration for home improvement projects of all kinds and gives area residents an opportunity to see and learn about the latest indoor and outdoor home and garden products and services directly from trusted local experts all under one roof for three days," a press release said.
California LifestyleFort Bragg Advocate-News

Just some garden-variety fun

FORT BRAGG — Community members can sign up now for a piece of land to call their own at the Fort Bragg Community Garden. Applications are being accepted now for 30 plots — including six plots that are ADA-accessible — on the south side of the C.V. Starr Community Center.
Texas LifestyleABC13 Houston

Moody Gardens offers Family Fun for everyone!

Houston offers countless unique Events, Hot Spots, and Places to be, each and every day! In order to bring you updates on our city's exciting activities, as they are happening, ABC13 is going LIVE ON LOCATION! In our May 21 segment, we will be Live with Moody Gardens to see what family fun they have in store for you this season. See how this Gulf Coast favorite is your one-stop destination for a weekend getaway! Take an inside look at the awesome attractions Moody Gardens offers. As always, enjoy the Rainforest and Aquarium Pyramids, MG3D Theater and 4D Theaters, Discovery Museum, 20,000 Leagues Interactive Adventure, the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, and much more! Whether its a quick day trip or a weekend staycation, there is something for everyone to enjoy! Learn about awesome packages and value days that will save you money as you plan your family's next adventure!
GovernmentHuntingtonNYNow

At the Libraries: Borrowing Seeds for Home Gardens, Resident Survey

The South Huntington Public Library has a seed library that allows people to borrow packets of organic, non-GMO heirloom seeds for planting at home. Visit the Seed Library in the Adult Reference area on the main floor of the Library and choose up to five packets of seeds for your garden. Home gardeners are encouraged to save a few seeds to return to the library for use next year.
Gardeningagupdate.com

Gardening provides fresh ingredients for home cooking

With spring’s arrival, it is an exciting time for gardeners. Tamra Reall, a University of Missouri Extension field specialist in horticulture, helps coordinate the Extension Master Gardener program for Jackson, Clay and Platte counties. She says there are a lot of reasons gardening is popular. “For me, I think it’s...
Home & GardenFlorida Times-Union

UNDER THE ROOF: Mark your calendar for these home and garden events

Immerse yourself in the beauty of spring on Saturday, May 8, during the Riverside Avondale Garden Tour. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event highlights both large and small gardens as homeowners share the wide variety of outdoor spaces tailored for relaxation and enjoyment in this historic neighborhood. Held...
Michigan LifestyleDetroit News

What's ahead for Detroit area home, garden tours in 2021

The year ahead will be a mixed bag for popular home and garden tours in southeast Michigan with several home tours canceled or postponed but garden tours moving forward. The Corktown Historical Society isn't holding its annual Neighborhood Tour in June because locations would've had to be secured by early this year, said Blake Almstead, a tour organizer.
Georgia Governmentsavannahceo.com

Savannah Hosting Low Country Home & Garden Show May 14th

The Annual Low Country Home & Garden Show is back for its 21st year Friday, May 14 - Sunday, May 16 at the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island. Enjoy free admission and get inspiration, solutions and great deals for home improvement and outdoor projects. At the 21st Annual Low...
Arizona Lifestylephoenixmag.com

Phoenix Home & Garden Takeover!

From prime seasonal plantings to lush, beautifully appointed home gardens, here is a sneak peek of what’s inside the current edition of our sister magazine. Arizona’s rich, variegated array of flowers is on display this month. Landscape architect Greg Trutza took us behind the blossoms to share desert plants that make excellent focal accents, from Texas redbuds to perky powder puffs. “Many of the flowering trees and shrubs explode with a bounty of blooms for pollination and seed set,” Trutza says. “The sheer abundance and diversity of blooming plants is a reason to celebrate!”
Ohio Governmentperrytribune.com

Prize winners from the Home & Garden Show

NEW LEXINGTON – Visitors to the Perry County Tribune Home and Garden Show at the Perry County Fairgrounds looked to be having a great time finding everything from beautiful flowers to handcrafted cutting boards. This year’s show even featured premium fishing tackle at the Venom Lures booth. Three visitors to...