newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana Business

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

musselshellcounty.org
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. TO: Kenneth Boone Current Occupant City of Roundup. Thompson Falls, MT 59873 Roundup, MT 59072 Roundup, MT 59072. Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:. As a result of a property tax delinquency,...

musselshellcounty.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roundup, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Thompson Falls, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Property Taxes#Deed#Tax Lien#Legal Costs#Mt#Milwaukee Land Co 1st Rdp#N A#Main St Roundup#Publication Costs#County Treasurer#Montana Code Annotated#Telephone Number#Jeopardy#Mr1#Tax#Hetrick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Montana EducationDaily Inter Lake

A few lessons about property taxes

One of the top 3 concerns, and most often the No. 1 concern of Montana property owners, is the crushing impact that onerous property taxes are having on them. However, it’s time for a few lessons about property taxes, and where and why they are growing. I’m using Missoula city and county as an illustration, but the increases around Montana are very similar to Missoula and are well above the often stated growth levels of “inflation and population growth”.
Personal Financehometowndailynewsarchives.com

Harrison Sales Tax Issues Pass

Voters have approved two Sales Tax Measures in Harrison for the development of the Creekside Community Center in Downtown as well as the maintenance and development of that facility as well as other park facilities in the city. The first issue, a quarter of a cent tax to fund the...
Michigan Businesscityofholland.com

Winter Tax Bill Notice

In prior year’s you may have received your winter tax bill at the same time you received your summer tax bill however for the 2020 tax cycle due to COVID-19 Michigan’s May 2020 election was postponed until August 2020. This resulted in the Holland School Operating millage to be billed on the Winter 2020 tax bill.
Colorado BusinessMountain Mail

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED. To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
Minnesota Governmentifallsjournal.com

Yellow notices set 2021 tax process in motion

Koochiching County property owners should have received the familiar yellow valuation notices in the last couple weeks. The mailed notices from the Koochiching County Assessor’s Office includes information about the valuation and classifications of individual’s property for assessment year 2022. The property taxes paid in 2022 are based on the 2021 valuation and classification.
Texas BusinessPosted by
Odessa, Texas

May Sales Tax Check

The City of Odessa received its May sales tax check, in the amount of, $4,930,789.27. The City of Odessa received its May sales tax check, in the amount of, $4,930,789.27. This amount includes the Economic Development sales tax of ¼ cent. The City of Odessa will receive $3,944,631.42 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $986,157.85.
BusinessNewsday

Wrong due date on Huntington property tax notice, says official

The Huntington Receiver of Taxes blames a computer glitch for the wrong due date being printed on property tax reminder notices sent out earlier this month. A message from Receiver of Taxes Jillian Guthman posted on the town’s website Wednesday apologized for the mistake. "Due to a computer glitch, some...
Minnesota Governmentcountrymessenger.com

Public Notices: May 12 Edition

Washington County, Minnesota hereby provides notice that they intend to apply to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for funding intended to meet the objectives of the Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program. This application will outline activities that aim to improve access to existing transportation services and to increase mobility options that connect individuals with disabilities and older adults to their communities, including greater connection to employment, education, goods and services, medical care, recreation, and to their families and friends safely, affordably, and conveniently. Agencies that provide transportation services who would wish to partner with the County, coordinate services, and/or comment about the application should contact Sheila Holbrook-White, Mobility Coordinator- Washington County Community Services. Holbrook-White can be reached via email at Sheila.Holbrook-White@co.washington.mn.us or via US Mail at 14949 62nd Street North Stillwater, MN 55082.
Georgia Governmentrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

TO BE PUBLISHED SUNDAY, MAY 9 LEGAL NOTICE OF ZONING

TO BE PUBLISHED SUNDAY, MAY 9 LEGAL NOTICE OF ZONING Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 36-66-4 and Chapter 238 of the Rockdale County Code of Ordinances, notice is hereby given that the Rockdale County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Rockdale County Auditorium, 903 N Main St NW, Conyers, GA, 30012 and VIRTUALLY at https://www.facebook.com/RockdaleGov on the below variance requests from The Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) of Rockdale County, GA: Variance Case #2021-03: A variance request from Sec. 206-8(e)(3) to permit the construction of multiple buildings with up to 8 units in a single building, which is an increase of 2 units over the maximum of 6 units in a single building for property located at 2021 SE Old Covington Hwy and 0 Salem Industrial Pkwy SE, Conyers, 30013, by DRH Properties, LLC, for the purpose of a multi-family development. The property is currently zoned RM (Residential Multi-Family) with conditions, including a maximum of 153 units. Said property consists of 14.826 acres and is described as lying and being in Land Lot 246 & 247 of the 10th District of Rockdale County, GA with Tax Parcel #s 0740040003 and 073001001A. Variance Case #2021-04: A variance request from Sec. 332-1(b) to permit the construction of a 6th residence at 0 Millstream Ln SW fka 4320 HWY 138 SW, Stockbridge, 30281, with access on a private street parcel with 16-foot total pavement width, which is a decrease of 6-feet from the minimum required 22-foot total pavement width by Smith, Welch, Webb & White, LLC for Thomas V. and Evelyn B. Jackson. The property is currently zoned AR (Agricultural-Residential). Said property consists of 4.82 acres and is described as lying and being in Land Lot 153 of the 11th District of Rockdale County, GA with Tax Parcel #008001005C. All interested parties are invited to attend. At the public hearing, time will be given for those in attendance to speak in favor of or in opposition to these requests. All speakers are required to register prior to the start of the public hearings. Copies of the application, the Rockdale County UDO, and more information are available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Rockdale County Planning & Development Department, which is located at 958 Milstead Ave NE, Conyers, GA or by calling 770.278.7100 or emailing planning@rockdalecountyga.gov. 934-35413 5/9/2021.
Minnesota StateKanabec County Times Online

Notice of Termination of Contract for Deed

1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated June 24, 2014 and recorded on July 14, 2014, as Document Number 250227, and Corrective Contract for Deed, dated March 24, 2015, filed May 26, 2015, as Document No. 252778, in the Office of the County Recorder in which Philip Harold Hallstrom and Kathryn Hallstrom, husband and wife, and Kathryn J. Boyd fka Kathryn June Hallstrom and William Boyd, wife and husband, as Seller, sold to Dale Mickelson, as Purchaser, the real property in Kanabec County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Minnesota Governmentannandaleadvocate.com

Legal Notices – May 5, 2021

CLEARWATER LAKE PROPERTY OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AQUATIC PLANT MANAGEMENT PERMIT. The Clearwater Lake Property Owners’ Association in Wright County is applying for permits from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to treat Curly Leaf Pondweed and Eurasian Water Milfoil on Clearwater Lake with an aquatic pesticide to control these invasive species. The proposed treatment for Curly Leaf Pondweed will occur between May 11 and May 31, 2021 and the Eurasian Water Milfoil treatment will occur between July 15 and August 15, 2021.
PoliticsThegardenisland.com

County mulls new tax ability

LIHU‘E — The county administration is still analyzing its position on a bill sitting on Gov. David Ige’s desk that includes a provision that would allow county governments to enact their own sort of transient accommodations tax. Due to the pandemic, the state has withheld county shares of the TAT,...
Personal Financethechronicle-online.com

Senior Living: Use debt to build wealth

Last week we looked at the differences of “Good” debt versus “Bad” debt. Now I want to provide you with the three main strategies used by advisers to build wealth from debt. Remember, debt should only be considered for the acquisition of appreciating assets such as real estate or securities with a clear and concise plan to eliminate it during the life of the asset or by retirement. Many of you may think it is a great time to consider borrowing for the purpose of accumulating wealth, however I must caution you; it will never be without risks. One should only consider debt strategies as part of a well thought out financial plan with a professional. Let’s look at some options.
Income TaxKTNV

Tax day is May 17

If you are one of those people who waits until the last minute: a reminder Monday is tax day. The federal tax returns and income taxes you might owe must be turned in by the end of the day. You can file for an extension but remember the extension is...
Relationshipsfallriverreporter.com

Families of 88% of children in the U.S. to receive monthly payment of Refundable Child Tax Credit

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced today that the first monthly payment of the expanded and newly-advanceable Child Tax Credit (CTC) from the American Rescue Plan will be made on July 15. Roughly 39 million households — covering 88 percent of children in the United States — are slated to begin receiving monthly payments without any further action required.