You Are Allowed To Be Your Most Authentic Self
The truth is, most of us are afraid to be ourselves. Every day, we live this life by being someone who appears to have figured it all out. We pretend that our lives are perfectly intact without the presence of any brokenness. We follow the mainstream, we sign up for a prestigious career whether we like it or not, we hide our vulnerability and mask it with well-curated Instagram feeds, and we say yes to everything that society approves as the definition of being ‘successful’.thoughtcatalog.com