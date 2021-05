On Saturday, May 15, 2021, Alicia Garza, principal at Black Futures Lab, author of The Purpose of Power, and co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter, will deliver the 133rd Commencement address as part of Mills College’s virtual graduation ceremony. Garza, an Oakland native, author and organizer, believes that Black communities deserve what all communities deserve—to be powerful in every aspect of their lives. She founded the Black Futures Lab to make Black communities powerful in politics, and is the co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter and the Black Lives Matter Global Network.