newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

PGA Championship Preview: ‘It’s The Toughest Wind In Golf,’ Says Nick Faldo About Ocean Course At Kiawah Island

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

(CBS Miami) — And just like that it’s time for another major. The PGA Championship on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina follows the Masters by a little more than a month. It’s the next in a string of seven majors in a 12-month period. The stretch started with last year’s PGA Championship, which COVID pushed until August. And it will end with the this year’s Open Championship in July.

denton.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
50K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Relph
Person
Pete Dye
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Jim Nantz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Tour Championship#The Masters#Pga Championship Preview#Cbs Miami#Covid#Wgc#Rbc Heritage#At T#Cbs Sports#Tpc Harding Park#Valero Texas Open#Kiawah Island#Back To Back Majors#6 Over Par#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golftigernet.com

Re: The Walker Cup coverage has been outstanding

Seminole reminds me of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island,both having lots of long sand traps to the side of fairways and a lots of traps surrounding the greens.When it came to designing those two Golf courses Donald Ross(Seminole) and Pete and Alice Dye(Ocean Course) had lots of sand in common that is for sure.Speaking of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island,I am looking forward to seeing in 2 weeks at the PGA Championship(May 20-23)how the guys on the PGA Tour tackle that course this time around compared 2012.Hopefully in two weeks the players will get tested and will have to deal with some hard windy conditions coming off the ocean and thus making the greens lightening fast to putt on like 2012,the last time Ocean Course played host to the PGA Championship.
GolfGolf Digest

Oak Tree National

Pete Dye & Alice Dye (1976) Oak Tree National was originally the men’s-only Oak Tree Golf Club, with 18 holes patterned after previous Dye designs (the par-3 eighth, for example, was a close cousin to his 17th at Harbour Town, complete with a basket trap on the back left). It has long been considered one of Pete Dye’s sternest tests of golf, a hilly layout with numerous water hazards and deep bunkers protecting some very tiny greens, as well as gusting Oklahoma winds and gnarly Bermudagrass rough. It’s been a PGA Tour Champions fixture in recent years, hosting the 2006 Senior PGA Championship and the 2014 Senior U.S. Open.
GolfGolf Digest

The Ocean Course

24. Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) Pete Dye & Alice Dye (1991) Often considered to be the first course designed for a specific event—the 1991 Ryder Cup—this manufactured linksland-meets-lagoons layout might well be Pete Dye’s most diabolical creation. Every hole is edged by sawgrass, every green has tricky slopes, every bunker merges into bordering sand dunes. Strung along nearly three miles of ocean coast, Dye took his wife’s advice and perched fairways and greens so golfers can actually view the Atlantic surf. That also exposes shots and putts to ever-present and sometimes fierce coastal winds. The Ocean Course, which hosted the 2012 PGA Championship, won by Rory McIlroy, holds the championship again in 2021.
GolfGolf Digest

Country Club of Birmingham (West)

200. Country Club of Birmingham (West) Starting 40 years ago, the Country Club of Birmingham’s West Course, one of two Donald Ross designs at the club, was repeatedly ranked on Golf Digest’s 100 Greatest. Then it fell off in 1984. Pete Dye convinced the club that he could restore the Ross glory to its West Course, but sent his younger son, P.B., to the course. P.B. proceeded to turn the turfgrass black with grass-killing chemicals, then stirred up clouds of red dust gouging his bulldozer into every tee, fairway and green. When he was finished, the West had become a P.B. Dye design, and some members were so unhappy, they didn’t talk to Pete for years. A decade ago, Pete finally talked his way back into the club’s good graces and promised “to fix things.” He brought in a new crew, toned done some of the more outrageous features of P.B., and made it more playable. Today, Birmingham West is still not back to being a Donald Ross design, but it sure is an authentic Pete Dye design.
GolfPGA Tour

The First Look: PGA Championship

The PGA Championship heads to Kiawah Island for a second time, with Collin Morikawa looking to defend his first major and Rory McIlroy seeking to recapture the magic that led to an eight-shot win here in 2012. Storylines abound, as Jordan Spieth will be attempting to complete the career Grand...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Gear reviews

PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets. Rory has to be the man to beat this week after his superb Quail Hollow win, as he seeks to win back-to-back Kiawah Island PGA Championships. Jordan Spieth 2pts each way at 16/1 with Bet365. Spieth is in good enough form...
Golfdailyjournal.net

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
GolfTelegraph

Rory McIlroy is built for success at Kiawah Island and his rivals know it

Apologies to Collin Morikawa, because contrary to what it says on the Wanamaker Trophy, he will not be the only defending champion at Kiawah Island this week. According to Sir Nick Faldo and Padraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy will also be proudly holding that status at the 103rd USPGA Championship. “Rory...
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

'I'm going to win this one by eight as well'

It was the victory that made Rory McIlroy a multiple major champion. Having blown away the field by eight shots at the previous year’s US Open to formally announce himself on golf’s grandest of stages – just two months after almost doing it at Augusta – McIlroy put in a similarly devastating performance at the 2012 PGA Championship.
GolfBetfair

USPGA Championship 2021: The Punter's Preview

The USPGA Championship returns to the Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, this week, where Rory McIlroy romped to victory nine years ago. Read Steve's in-depth preview ahead of Thursday's start here... "Fifteen of the last 21 majors have now gone to a first-time major winner and we have to go all...
Golfalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Dangerous' McIlroy at Kiawah seeking first major since '14

Rory McIlroy arrives at the 103rd PGA Championship seeking his first major triumph since 2014 after snapping an 18-month US PGA Tour win drought last week. And it won't hurt that the four-time major winner from Northern Ireland is returning to Kiawah Island, where he won the 2012 PGA by a record-setting eight-stroke margin.
GolfBetfair

The 2021 PGA Championship Player Guide: Profiles of the top 50 in the betting

Who wins the 2021 PGA Championship? Who's the best bet? Who has the best tournament and Pete Dye form? Before striking your bets read Matt Cooper's guide to the leading players chasing major glory... "It would be one of the great form transformations and unquestionably a career-defining effort." Matt Cooper...
Golfnumberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: PGA Championship

By now, you've probably dabbled in daily fantasy sports, but if not, don't worry. Now is a great time to start, especially with FanDuel's daily fantasy golf offering. Golf can be one of the most exciting DFS sports to follow, as tournaments span four days and allow ample time to prepare each week. It's a great balance between time to research and time spent tracking your team.
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rory McIlroy's 2012 PGA Championship victory at Kiawah Island proved he was ready to become one of the game's next superstars

It’s easy to forget there were missteps. Like on No. 3 during a stormy Saturday, for example, when Rory McIlroy’s tee shot rattled around in a cut-off limb hanging off a dead oak tree and stayed there, some eight feet above the ground. He and a search party had been scouring the high grasses frantically until a television crewmember broke the news. He retrieved his ball, declared an unplayable, wedged onto the green from 70 yards and saved a brilliant par.