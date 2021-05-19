Registration is still open for ‘Science in the Summer’

The Wake Forest Area Chamber Foundation is sponsoring a new initiative which has been created specifically for area residents aged 55-plus. Connect Wake Forest is a four-week program designed to connect residents with like-minded peers while they learn about the history and growth of Wake Forest, discover ways to get involved in the town, and become more civically aware. At the end of the program, participants will be given opportunities to volunteer with existing organizations and launch new community initiatives. Connect Wake Forest is open to both residents and non-residents of Wake Forest. Applications are being accepted now.