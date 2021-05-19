newsbreak-logo
Registration is still open for 'Science in the Summer'

wakeforestgazette.com
 4 hours ago

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is partnering with GSK and the UNC Morehead Planetarium & Science Center to offer "Science in the Summer" for rising 2nd through 8th graders. The free program will be offered at the Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St., according to the...

wakeforestgazette.com
State
North Carolina State
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Lifestyle
WRAL News
WRAL News

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born over...
WRAL News
WRAL News

Lack of child care access could block NC's economic recovery, advocates say

Greenville, N.C. — A lack of child care access could slow down the entire state's rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, advocates say. People pushing for child care availability in Greenville say there’s a barrier between parents and the child care services they need. High costs and long waitlists are forcing parents to choose between their jobs and their families.
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
Lifestylewakeforestgazette.com

Holding Park Aquatic Center opens May 29

Holding Park Aquatic Center will open for the 2021 season Saturday, May 29, at 9 a.m. To view the daily operating schedule, visit https://bit.ly/HoldingParkAquaticCenter. Located at 133 West Owen Avenue, the aquatic center features a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool, two water slides with plunge pool and children’s pool with water play. Open during the summer months, the facility offers swimming to the public, as well as swim lessons.
Educationwaketech.edu

College Celebration Showcases Community Impact

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 12, 2021) – More than 450 local business leaders and influencers gathered Wednesday evening at Wake Tech’s Southern Wake Campus for “Wake Tech IGNITE” – an annual event to showcase the college and its mission of transforming lives. Video highlights. Hosted by the Wake Tech Foundation, the...
WRAL News
WRAL News

Wake Forest announces plans for summer season at Holding Park Aquatic Center

Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest announced this week more details about its plans to reopen Holding Park Aquatic Centerr for the summer swim season later this month. The facility, located at 133 W. Owen Ave., features a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool, two water slides with plunge pool and children’s pool with water play. It's open for public swimming and swim lessons. The pool will open for the season at 9 a.m., May 29.
Healthwakeforestgazette.com

COVID shots available at Olive Branch

A drive-thru COVID Vaccination Clinic at Olive Branch Baptist Church on May 13 will complement the new vaccination clinic at the Northern Regional Center (NRC) and bolster efforts to bring lifesaving COVID-19 shots to the Wake Forest community. Knightdale Pharmacy will administer 100 first doses of the Moderna vaccine at...
Educationsebts.edu

Southeastern celebrates 2021 Spring Graduates

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) celebrated 376 graduates this spring at three in-person graduation ceremonies. The students graduating this semester make up 44 advanced degree students, 267 master’s students, and 65 undergraduate students. President Danny Akin took a moment to honor seven longstanding faculty who are retiring this spring. These...
Lifestylewakeforestgazette.com

‘Broccolini’ is WF 2021 Tree of the Year

A towering willow oak tree nicknamed “Broccolini” is the Wake Forest 2021 Tree of the Year. Located on the Brooks Street side of the Northern Wake Senior Center, 235 E. Holding Ave., the “majestic” tree was the runaway winner in this week’s voting. Of the nearly 400 votes cast, “Broccolini” received 141 votes, followed by a “beautiful” tulip magnolia along the 500 block of North College Street with 85 votes and a “magnificent” willow oak at Holding Park with 81 votes.
Societywakeforestgazette.com

Connect Wake Forest focuses on older residents

The Wake Forest Area Chamber Foundation is sponsoring a new initiative which has been created specifically for area residents aged 55-plus. Connect Wake Forest is a four-week program designed to connect residents with like-minded peers while they learn about the history and growth of Wake Forest, discover ways to get involved in the town, and become more civically aware. At the end of the program, participants will be given opportunities to volunteer with existing organizations and launch new community initiatives. Connect Wake Forest is open to both residents and non-residents of Wake Forest. Applications are being accepted now.
Lifestylewakeforestgazette.com

Spring Artisans Market now set for June 5

The threat of severe weather forced the cancellation of the inaugural Spring Artisan Market, but organizers have rescheduled the outdoor event for June 5, 2021, in historic downtown Wake Forest. The Spring Artisan Market, presented by The Wake Forest Guild of Artists, ARTS Wake Forest and Wake Forest Downtown Inc.,...
Educationwaketech.edu

Dental Hygiene Graduates Celebrate Accomplishments

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 12, 2021) - Wake Tech celebrated 14 future dental hygienists today during a graduation pinning ceremony at the Perry Health Sciences Campus. The Associate in Applied Science (AAS) dental hygiene degree graduates are now eligible to take national, regional, and state board examinations leading to licensure as Registered Dental Hygienist. So far, seven of the 14 have already taken and passed their boards.
Societysebts.edu

SEBTS Celebrates Seven Longstanding Professors

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) seeks to bring in the best and brightest faculty to train students to serve the Church and fulfill the Great Commission. This spring, SEBTS is celebrating the retirement of seven of its longstanding and beloved professors who have been teaching at the seminary for a combined total of 148 years.
GovernmentRaleigh News & Observer

Wake, Durham cancel in-person classes due to gas shortage. Students will work online.

The Wake County school system and Durham Public Schools are switching from in-person to online classes on Friday due to the state’s gas shortage. Both Wake and Durham are turning Friday into a remote learning day for students. Both districts have enough fuel for school buses but school officials say working from home will reduce the need for students and school staff to commute.
hollyspringsnc.us
The Moxie Strings

The Moxie Strings

Holly Springs Parks & Recreation is supported by United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Hailed by The Grand Rapids Press as “top-notch, instrumental wizardry,” The Moxie Strings offer listeners the unique opportunity to experience some of the world’s best- known instruments through an electric, innovative lens. The Moxie Strings compose the majority of their pieces and arrange melodies from many countries, resulting in a genre-blurring blend of ear-catching, mainstream melodies and foot-stomping, rock-influenced rhythms. The band’s polished, high-energy show continues to redefine strings’ role in contemporary music, and offers audience members a diverse, fun, musical experience. Current Magazine insists that “the future of music could not be in better hands.” Tickets go on sale April 19 at the Box Office at (919)567-4000 or online www.hollyspringsnc.gov/tickets!