You may find this as serious news if the grocery store has become one of your most frequent destinations in recent months. This week, the Food and Drug Administration released a report as part of a 10-year study that involves research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In this report, the FDA identified five major risk factors for foodborne illnesses within the supermarket setting as they're caused by food safety practices. Unfortunately, a huge percentage of the supermarkets they surveyed were out of compliance in preventing the biggest risk for food poisoning that customers face at the grocery store.