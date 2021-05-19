House committee approves concealed carry without permit in Louisiana

A bill introduced to allow county-level concealed carry regulation in Nebraska was narrowed and advanced from general file May 12. Brewer offered an amendment, adopted 44-0, to replace those provisions with elements of three other bills related to concealed carry regulation. He said he chose to revise LB236 after the Nebraska attorney general’s office issued an opinion that the bill as originally introduced likely was unconstitutional because the regulation of firearms is a statewide concern that cannot be delegated to counties.LB236, as introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would allow counties to authorize residents to carry a concealed weapon without a state-issued permit. A Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee amendment would require counties to consult with their sheriff before passing a permitless carry ordinance.