House committee approves concealed carry without permit in Louisiana
(The Center Square) – Louisiana lawmakers advanced another proposal Wednesday to allow state residents to carry a concealed firearm without a permit or training. Senate Bill 118 by Sen. Jay Morris, a West Monroe Republican, would apply to adults who are at least age 21 and have not been convicted of a felony or violent crime. His bill retains the prohibition against carrying a concealed gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Concealed carriers still would be required to disclose that they have a weapon and submit to a search when asked by law enforcement, which would have the right to disarm the carriers.bossierpress.com