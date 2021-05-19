newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana Government

House committee approves concealed carry without permit in Louisiana

bossierpress.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Louisiana lawmakers advanced another proposal Wednesday to allow state residents to carry a concealed firearm without a permit or training. Senate Bill 118 by Sen. Jay Morris, a West Monroe Republican, would apply to adults who are at least age 21 and have not been convicted of a felony or violent crime. His bill retains the prohibition against carrying a concealed gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Concealed carriers still would be required to disclose that they have a weapon and submit to a search when asked by law enforcement, which would have the right to disarm the carriers.

bossierpress.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Morris
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry#Senate Committee#Senate Bill#State Law#Constitutional Law#Law Enforcement#Bill Of Rights#Criminal Law#R Thibodaux#Democratic#Alg Research#Republicans#D Baton Rouge#Sb#West Monroe Republican#Concealed Weapons#Concealed Carriers#Louisiana Lawmakers#Gun Rights#Law Abiding Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicshuskeradio.com

Concealed Carry Bill Scaled Back, Advanced by NE Lawmakers

A bill introduced to allow county-level concealed carry regulation in Nebraska was narrowed and advanced from general file May 12. Brewer offered an amendment, adopted 44-0, to replace those provisions with elements of three other bills related to concealed carry regulation. He said he chose to revise LB236 after the Nebraska attorney general’s office issued an opinion that the bill as originally introduced likely was unconstitutional because the regulation of firearms is a statewide concern that cannot be delegated to counties.LB236, as introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would allow counties to authorize residents to carry a concealed weapon without a state-issued permit. A Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee amendment would require counties to consult with their sheriff before passing a permitless carry ordinance.
Louisiana Governmentwrkf.org

Louisiana Considered: LA House Education Committee Approves Ban On Transgender Student-Athletes, Tort Reform Measures, Amtrak Gulf Coast Line Faces Challenges, NovaVax Trials In Baton Rouge

Adam Vos hosted this Thursday’s episode of Louisiana Considered. Capital Access Reporter Paul Braun reports that the state House Education Committee approved Sen. Beth Mizell’s measure to ban transgender student-athletes from participating in school sports on girls’ teams after rejecting a similar proposal last week. State Commissioner of Insurance Jim...
Louisiana GovernmentKPLC TV

Louisiana House passes a marijuana decriminalization bill

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Representatives have passed a measure which would make possessing 14 grams or less of marijuana a misdemeanor. Taking away the possibility of jail time and reducing the maximum penalty to a $100 fine. A 67-25 vote Tuesday in the Louisiana House marks a...
Louisiana Governmentbizmagsb.com

Louisiana Legislature: Housing rights bill fails in committee

BATON ROUGE — An attempt to match Louisiana and federal laws on housing discrimination based over sexual orientation or gender identity failed Monday. Rep. Aimee Freeman, D- New Orleans, said her bill, HB282, would have eliminated discrimination in housing sales and rentals to members of the LGBTQ community. An initial vote found the bill losing 7-4 in the House Commerce Committee before Freeman voluntarily deferred it.
Louisiana Governmenttheadvocate.com

Proposal to outlaw involuntary servitude in Louisiana's prisons fails in House committee

A proposal to amend Louisiana's Constitution to prohibit the use of involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime died in committee on Tuesday. Rep. Edmond Jordan, a Brusly Democrat who sponsored House Bill 196, argued that involuntary servitude is tantamount to slavery, and pitched the measure as an opportunity to correct racist language in the state’s charter.
Delaware GovernmentWDEL 1150AM

Permit-to-purchase gun bill clears Delaware House Judiciary Committee

A bill which would create a requirement to obtain a permit before purchasing a handgun passed in the Delaware House Judiciary Committee Tuesday. It's the second of two bills being considered, the other being a bill banning large-capacity magazines which has already advanced beyond the Judiciary Committee. Like its predecessor,...
Georgia Governmenttribuneledgernews.com

Major gun package expanding concealed carry rights in churches, buses headed to Senate for final approval

JEFFERSON CITY — Lawmakers are looking toward getting a controversial gun bill to the governor’s desk this week as the session inches toward a close. House Bill 944 was brought to a Senate committee to hear witness testimony and hash out differences related to the bill’s terms late last week. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Rodger Reedy, R-Windsor, and handled in the Senate by Sen. Jason Bean, R-Holcomb.
PoliticsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Legislation to reform police ‘bill of rights’ passes Louisiana House

A bill to reform Louisiana’s police officer “bill of rights” narrowly cleared the first half of its legislative journey with House lawmakers approving the measure on Monday. The legislation proposes changes to the way internal affairs investigations are conducted within municipal police departments. House Bill 430, sponsored by Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, was approved […] The post Legislation to reform police ‘bill of rights’ passes Louisiana House appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Congress & CourtsSFGate

S Carolina Senate rejects open carry of guns without permits

COLUMBIA,S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators debating a bill that would allow people with concealed weapons permits to carry their guns on Wednesday rejected an attempt to get rid of the requirement for the permits. Senators voted 25-21 against the so-called constitutional carry amendment after several hours of debate. It...
Louisiana Governmentbossierpress.com

Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer passes

Former U.S. Representative and Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer has died at the age of 77. Roemer served as the 52nd Governor of Louisiana from 1988 to 1992. He also served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1981 to 1988, representing Louisiana’s fourth congressional district. Born Oct....